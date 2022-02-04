ALAVÉS, currently struggling in the relegation zone, head to Elche on Saturday for an important La Liga match-up.

Elche vs Alavés live stream

Elche vs Alavés preview

This is a big match for both teams. Elche have been on a decent run of form recently, but know that a bad result could see them dragged into the relegation battle again. Alavés, meanwhile, are already firmly in that battle, and need three points to give them a better chance of La Liga football next season.

Elche are unbeaten in four, and they go into this game as favourites. However, they’re only five points above the relegation zone, mainly thanks to them not being too prolific in front of goal.

However, Elche will be confident of getting on the scoresheet against Alavés, as the Basque side has conceded 35 times so far this season. They’ve also been really poor in front of goal – no team in La Liga has scored fewer this season than them. This is despite Joselu scoring 10 times, which really shows they’re lacking in attacking options.

When does Elche vs Alavés kick off?

Elche vs Alavés kicks off at 13:00 GMT on Saturday 5th February at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero in Elche.

Elche vs Alavés team news

Elche team news

Enzo Roco, Ivan Marcone and Tete Morente all face late fitness tests, while Johan Mojica is a doubt after returning late from international duty.

Elche possible starting lineup:

Badia, Palacios, Verdu, Gonzalez, Mojica, Josan, Mascarell, Gumbau, Fidel, Milla, Boye

Alavés team news

Ximo Navarro and Mamadou Loum are both out with injury, while Facundo Pellistri is a doubt due to international commitments.

Alavés possible starting lineup:

Pacheco, Aguirregabiria, Lejeune, Laguardia, Duarte, Jason, Escalante, Pina, Rioja, Vallejo, Joselu