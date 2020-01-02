Gary Lineker raves about David Moyes after West Ham win vs Bournemouth

While David Moyes was humble enough to say he “can’t take the credit” for West Ham’s emphatic victory over Bournemouth on New Year’s Day in his second spell at the club, football fans and pundits alike are already lavishing praise on him.
Former great England striker turned football pundit Gary Lineker was impressed with West Ham’s ruthless display in the first-half where they went 3-0 up, with Mark Noble bagging a brace and Sebastien Haller displaying a fine bit of acrobatics.
Great start for David Moyes: 3 up at halftime. 11 British managers now in the Premier League. Wonder how long ago it was that they outnumbered foreign coaches in the top flight. One for you statisticians? @OptaJoe
Most importantly, Lineker is impressed with how British managers are dominating the Premier League, with 11 managers currently operating in the top flight.
Any chance of a potential revival from the Cherries was nipped in the bud after Felipe Anderson scored his first goal of the season at the stroke of the hour mark.
Moyes magic already?
The former Manchester United boss had to wait for four games before finally getting a win on the board during his first spell in charge at West Ham.
In contrast, this is a polar opposite, aided by a classy performance from the Hammers. Moyes made four changes to the side that lost against Leicester, and it paid dividends as both Noble and Robert Snodgrass proved to be pivotal and were the stars of the show.