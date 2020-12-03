Fabrizio Romano: Tottenham can still sign Milan Skriniar in January

Tottenham Hotspur can still sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan in the January transfer window, according to popular journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Guardian journalist claimed on Here we go podcast that Spurs could still sign the 25-year-old defender in the January transfer window if they paid £45m (Inter’s asking price) for his signature.





Spurs were heavily linked with a move for the Slovak defender in the summer. Both the clubs held talks over a potential transfer, but in the end, the deal didn’t materialise.

Inter were demanding a fee in the north of £50m for Skriniar, which was way higher than Tottenham’s valuation of the player. The north London club reportedly proposed a loan deal with an option to buy but cash-strapped Inter weren’t interested in such an agreement.

According to Romano, Skriniar’s situation hasn’t changed. Inter are in desperate need of money and the Nerazzurri would be looking to offload one of their best players in January if the offer is right.

Romano said on Here we go podcast (h/t The Sun):

“Milan Skriniar’s situation hasn’t changed. Inter Milan needs money. If Spurs arrive tomorrow morning with £45m, Inter will sell him. [The deal for Skiniar] is up to Tottenham now.”

Top-class defender but will Spurs move for him?

Skriniar is a top-class defender, and it is not an exaggeration. He is in his fourth season at San Siro and has managed over 130 appearances for the Italian club.

Fantastic in one-on-one defending, superb in tackling, excellent positional awareness and brilliant use of the ball – Skriniar possesses undeniable quality and would improve any Premier League side, including Tottenham.

Spurs signed Joe Rodon in the summer and he looks a fantastic long-term prospect. With Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, and Davison Sanchez already present, the Premier League leaders do have a solid defensive set up at the club.

Skrianiar is something else. He would add significant depth and quality to the squad, and would take Spurs to the next level. Given his age, quality, and contract situation, the price being quoted for him is highly justified. But whether Spurs would be willing to pay that amount remains to be seen.