Tottenham submit €35m offer for Milan Skriniar

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The 25-year-old Slovakian is regarded as one of the best young defenders around Europe right now and Jose Mourinho wants him to strengthen his side.





Tottenham lost a quality defender in Jan Vertonghen this summer and they will have to find a quality replacement for the Belgian. Skriniar seems like a fantastic option on paper and it remains to be seen whether the London club can negotiate his signing.

Inter Milan value the player at around €55-€60 million and the Premier League outfit have submitted an offer in the region of €35 million.

As per Sport Mediaset, negotiations will resume in the coming days between the two clubs.

Tottenham have improved their side massively with the signings of Reguilon, Doherty, Hojbjerg and Bale this summer. Signing someone like Skriniar would wrap up an impressive window for them.

Mourinho will be hoping to challenge for the top honours this season and he needs quality players like Skriniar to bridge the gap with Tottenham’s rivals.

Skriniar is an excellent reader of the game and he is calm and composed on the ball as well. He could be the ideal long-term partner for Sanchez at Spurs.