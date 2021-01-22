FA Cup fourth round 2020/21: Results, Report & Highlights

The FA Cup rumbles on this weekend, with the fourth round line-up featuring some enthralling ties over the next four days.
We’ll update this story with reports, results and highlights throughout the weekend.
The action got underway on Friday evening as Wolverhampton Wanderers grabbed a narrow 1-0 win at Chorley.
Vitinha’s swerving 35-yard effort was Wolves’ only shot on target but was enough to send them through to the fifth round.
The early game on Saturday is at Southampton as they welcome Arsenal to St Mary’s.
Other notable ties later in the day include West Ham United versus Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town versus Manchester City.
The standout game on Sunday is at Old Trafford as Manchester United face Liverpool for the second time in eight days.
The two sides fought out a goalless draw in the Premier League last weekend.
The final tie of the round is on Monday evening, with Tottenham Hotspur travelling to face Wycombe Wanderers.
FA Cup 4th round results
Friday 22 January
Chorley 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saturday 23 January
Southampton vs Arsenal
Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle
West Ham United vs Doncaster Rovers
Bournemouth vs Crawley Town
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Blackpool
Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest
Barnsley vs Norwich City
Millwall vs Bristol City
Cheltenham Town vs Manchester City
Sunday 24 January
Chelsea vs Luton Town
Brentford vs Leicester City
Fulham v Burnley
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday
Monday 25 January
Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur
FA Cup 4th round highlights
My word. Vitinha! What a hit! 💥
What a way to score your first goal for Wolves! 🐺#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/pbV25jaYA4
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 22, 2021