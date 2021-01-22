FA Cup fourth round 2020/21: Results, Report & Highlights

The FA Cup rumbles on this weekend, with the fourth round line-up featuring some enthralling ties over the next four days.

The action got underway on Friday evening as Wolverhampton Wanderers grabbed a narrow 1-0 win at Chorley.

Vitinha’s swerving 35-yard effort was Wolves’ only shot on target but was enough to send them through to the fifth round.

The early game on Saturday is at Southampton as they welcome Arsenal to St Mary’s.

Other notable ties later in the day include West Ham United versus Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town versus Manchester City.

The standout game on Sunday is at Old Trafford as Manchester United face Liverpool for the second time in eight days.

The two sides fought out a goalless draw in the Premier League last weekend.

The final tie of the round is on Monday evening, with Tottenham Hotspur travelling to face Wycombe Wanderers.

FA Cup 4th round results

Friday 22 January

Chorley 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday 23 January

Southampton vs Arsenal

Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle

West Ham United vs Doncaster Rovers

Bournemouth vs Crawley Town

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Blackpool

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest

Barnsley vs Norwich City

Millwall vs Bristol City

Cheltenham Town vs Manchester City

Sunday 24 January

Chelsea vs Luton Town

Brentford vs Leicester City

Fulham v Burnley

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Monday 25 January

Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur

