Everton ready to sign Andre Gomes permanently

Everton are ‘willing’ to sign Andre Gomes on a permanent deal at the end of this season.
The Portuguese midfielder is currently on loan at Goodison Park and he seems to have made quite the impression.
Gomes started the season really well but his form has dipped recently. However, his talent is there for everyone to see and he could be a solid long term investment for the Toffees.
According to Mundo Deportivo (translated by SportWitness), Barcelona are willing to negotiate the sale of the midfielder for a reasonable price.
The 25-year-old has a contract at Barcelona until 2021 and Everton should look to bring him in on a bargain deal.
It will be interesting to see if the two clubs manage to come to an agreement soon.
Gomes’ time at Barcelona was nothing short of miserable and he is better off leaving them permanently. Marco Silva clearly rates him and he is willing to give him regular first team chances.
The midfielder will benefit from staying at Everton. If he manages to regain his form and fulfil his potential, he still has the age to secure a big move in future.
The report adds that Barcelona are now waiting for Everton’s director Marcel Brands to arrive in Spain for talks.