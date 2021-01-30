Premier League 2020/21 Week 21: EPL Results & Table

The 21st round of fixtures in the Premier League features some important matches at both ends of the EPL table.

Football fans are in for a treat over the next couple of days, with some exciting fixtures taking place across the Premier League.

The action is already underway, with Everton going head-to-head with Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

Table-topping Manchester City headline the 3.00 pm fixtures as they welcome Sheffield United to the Etihad Stadium.

The standout game on Saturday is the early evening match as Arsenal take on title-chasing Manchester United.

There are four games on Sunday, kicking-off with Chelsea versus Burnley at noon.

Leicester City will bid to keep up the pressure on the top teams as they face Leeds United at the King Power Stadium.

The final game of the weekend could have massive implications at both ends of the table as Brighton & Hove Albion meet Tottenham Hotspur.

Week 21 EPL Results

Saturday, January 30

Everton vs Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion v Fulham

Arsenal v Manchester United

Southampton v Aston Villa

Sunday, January 31

Chelsea v Burnley

Leicester City v Leeds United

West Ham United v Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Highlights

Premier League Table

