Premier League 2020/21 Week 22: EPL Results & Table

The 22nd round of fixtures in the Premier League features some intriguing match-ups at the top and bottom of the table.

Manchester United bounced back to form in style with a 9-0 home victory over Southampton – Anthony Martial (2), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Jan Bednarek (OG), Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James were on the scoresheet.

Goals by Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho secured a 2-1 home win for Wolverhampton Wanderers against Arsenal.

Sheffield United recovered from a goal down to beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at Bramhall Lane – Jayden Bogle and Bill Sharp were on target for the Blades.

Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill got the goals as Crystal Palace ran out 2-1 winners at Newcastle United.

The highlight of Wednesday’s line-up is at Elland Road as Leeds United go head-to-head with Everton.

Manchester City will bid to restore their three-point lead at the top of the table when they travel to face Burnley.

There is likely to be little to choose between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park, while Leicester City look a good bet to pick up three points at Fulham.

Liverpool are in action on Thursday when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Anfield, while Tottenham Hotspur face Chelsea.

Week 22 EPL Results

Tuesday, February 2

Sheffield United 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Arsenal

Manchester United 9-0 Southampton

Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace

Wednesday, February 3

Burnley vs Manchester City

Fulham vs Leicester City

Leeds United vs Everton

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Thursday, February 4

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Premier League Highlights

When Scott McTominay hits them, they stay hit 💥 Wonderful technique to catch it so clean first time! pic.twitter.com/227F8Bawyp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 2, 2021

Premier League Table

It's heating up at the top of the table 🔥#PL pic.twitter.com/QLE2IBVAvP — Premier League (@premierleague) February 2, 2021

Click here for the full Premier League table and recent form guide.