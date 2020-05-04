Danny Mills says Ryan Fraser would be a fantastic option for Tottenham Hotspur

Former Premier League ace Danny Mills has backed Ryan Fraser to make the switch to Tottenham Hotspur once his contract with Bournemouth expires.
The 26-year-old has less than two months remaining on his existing deal with the Cherries but that could be extended up to July or August in order to finish the current season, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, the Scotland international appears likely to join a new club during the summer and it has recently been claimed that he would prefer to make the move to north London with Jose Mourinho’s side.
Speaking to Football Insider, Mills described Fraser as a good and Mourinho-esque player and believes he would suit the Portuguese with his tireless workrate on the pitch.
He added that the player’s arrival would go well with chairman Daniel Levy, who prefers bargain deals while Fraser would be a ‘fantastic option’ with his versatility on the playing field.
“Fraser is a good player and a Mourinho-esque player. He works hard, diligent and puts the hard yards in,” He told.
“That is exactly the sort of player that Mourinho likes so I would say there is every chance, on a free transfer, that Spurs would sign him.
“It is a Daniel Levy special. It would be a bargain in this climate.
“They have had issues on the left side and he could be converted into a left-wing back. I think he would be a fantastic option for Tottenham.”
Fraser had a superb 2018/19 campaign where he scored seven goals and registered 14 assists in the Premier League and he just missed out on the Playmaker of the Season award to Eden Hazard.
He has been unable to replicate the showing this term with just one goal and four assists from 28 league outings and has personally admitted that the transfer speculation has played a part.
Fraser is comfortable playing in either of the wide attacking positions but he has preferred to feature on the left wing in his career. He has registered 19 goals and 25 assists from 107 outings from the role.
Mourinho regularly went with a three-man backline before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and Fraser could potentially feature from the left wing-back spot next term, if he joins the club.
Aside from Spurs, north London rivals Arsenal have been regularly linked with the attacker, having previously failed to convince the Cherries to sanction his transfer last summer.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com