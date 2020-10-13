Crystal Palace keen on Benrahma with West Ham move on the verge of collapse

Crystal Palace could make a late move for the Brentford winger Said Benrahma.

West Ham had agreed a £25 million deal with the Championship club for the Algerian winger but it seems that the move is in danger of collapse now.





Apparently the 25-year-old has fallen out with the Championship club’s hierarchy over broken promises.

The attacker was all set to undergo a medical with West Ham after returning from international duty but the deal appears to be off now as per Mirror.

Benrahma scored 17 goals for Brentford last year and he would have been a sensational signing for West Ham United.

It will be interesting to see if Palace can agree on a deal with the Championship outfit and sign the Algerian before the window closes.

The 25-year-old has the quality to improve most midtable clubs in the Premier League and he will be hoping to make the step up from the Championship this summer.

It would be surprising if he stayed at Brentford after falling out with the club hierarchy. Also, a player of his quality deserves to play in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. West Ham should try to resurrect the deal if possible. After Diangana’s sale, they need someone to add flair and creativity to their attack.

Here is how the West Ham fans have reacted to the news.

Least surprising thing I have heard today #GSBOUT — Shane McHale (@shanemchale) October 12, 2020

Tbh we knew something would end up going wrong. Can’t say I’m shocked. The west ham wayyyyy — Dillon (@Dillon50020477) October 12, 2020

Everything is down to West Ham.. We don’t have a clue.. If your not West ham you won’t understand.. This has been happening for years!! — Paul (@Hammer1966) October 12, 2020

I’m not surprised the deal is off, we’ve got 7 wingers… — PA (@paddison93) October 12, 2020

He spoke to Moyes who told him that he’s behind Pablo and won’t get in the side — WHUFCUSA (@WHUFCUSA) October 12, 2020