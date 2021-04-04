Chelsea fans react to Jorginho’s dismal performance vs West Bromwich Albion

A section of Chelsea fans were critical over the performance of Jorginho during yesterday’s embarrassing 5-2 Premier League defeat to West Bromwich Albion at home.

The Blues managed to open the scoring in the 27th minute through Christian Pulisic, who pounced on a rebound from a Marcos Alonso free-kick which had hit the woodwork.





Just a few minutes later, Thiago Silva received his marching orders for a second yellow card after a needless lunge which made the slightest of contacts with Matheus Pereira.

Silva had been booked for fouling Pereira earlier in the game and in both instances, Jorginho was partly at fault for gifting possession with poor back passes.

The Blues eventually conceded as Pereira scored with a superb lob over Edouard Mendy in first-half injury time after a wonderful long ball from Sam Johnstone.

Before the interval, the visitors doubled the advantage and Jorginho was in the thick of things again with a back header which Pereira pounced upon to find the back of the net.

Thomas Tuchel’s side eventually succumbed to a disappointing 5-2 deficit on the day, and Jorginho played through 72 minutes before being replaced by Kai Havertz.

Some of the club’s faithful were far from pleased with the Italian’s display and expressed their frustration on Twitter.

I hate to say it, but that’s three Jorginho errors leading to three game-changing moments today. Causes (indirectly) both Thiago Silva yellow cards, and then heads backwards to allow West Brom to score their 2nd. Not good enough. #CHEWBA pic.twitter.com/oul11ys1KR — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) April 3, 2021

Jorginho costing us the game no two ways about it his worst performance ever — 𝙅𝙧. 🇰🇿 (@branojr) April 3, 2021

If Jorginho was a player named Tammy Abraham, he’d be subbed off at half-time🤷🏻‍♂️ One of his worst performances in a Chelsea shirt. #CFC | #CHEWBA — ChelseaFCBlogs (@ChelseaFCBlogs_) April 3, 2021

This defeat is on jorginho. Sell him please. — Bigdaddy Terry (@terry_abiola) April 3, 2021

Very bad game from Jorginho — The Anjeyo 🇸🇪🇰🇪 (@anj_116_) April 3, 2021

Jorginho has been a regular starter since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as the manager in January, and he was recently revealed as the best-performing player in the league in 2021.

However, the 29-year-old had a game to forget against the Baggies and he will be aiming to redeem himself in the midweek Champions League tie.

The Blues make the trip to Porto for the first leg of the competition’s quarter-final. Jorginho is likely to start with N’Golo Kante doubtful with a hamstring issue.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: ‘Great option’: Chelsea fans react to transfer speculation involving this Premier League star.