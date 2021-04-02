Chelsea fans react to transfer speculation involving Sergio Aguero

A selection of Chelsea fans have welcomed the prospect of the club signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Argentine has netted a staggering 257 goals during his decade-long stay with the Cityzens, but he will leave them when his contract expires this summer.





It is being reported that the 32-year-old would like to prolong his career in the Premier League, and the Blues are in ‘prime position’ to sign him.

This has got several Blues fans excited, and a few of them believe Aguero would be a quality addition to the squad ahead of next season.

Twitter reactions:

I don't care how old Aguero is. Sign him up. — Chelsea Extra 🏆 (@CFCExtra) April 1, 2021

Big w for chelsea if we get Aguero, but I'll be very disappointed if his the only player we get this summer😔 — Ivey ❁ (@CFCIvey_) April 1, 2021

Sergio Aguero on a free to Chelsea is one player I’d take no questions. Erling Haland is definitely going to have lots of competition for his signature and on the off chance we cannot get him this summer or any of our primary targets, Aguero is a great option to have short term. pic.twitter.com/LtMqkXCWLZ — Vivek (@CFC_Vivek) April 2, 2021

Aguero to Chelsea?Yes I am taking him 10/10 times. — Cfc Rafe🇵🇰 (@10_raffay) April 1, 2021

Aguero has shown his class in the Premier League over the years, registering a stunning tally of 181 goals from just 271 appearances.

He has firmly etched himself as a legend, but the current season has not gone as planned for the former Atletico man.

He has netted just three goals from 14 outings amid injuries, coronavirus and the competition for places in the starting line-up.

Parting ways was the right option for City and Aguero, and the Argentine has the chance to excel with regular playing time elsewhere.

The Blues have struggled to find a regular goalscorer. Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham have started up front at different stages this term.

Werner seems to have established himself as the regular under Thomas Tuchel, but he has been prone to missing clear-cut chances on goal.

The signing of an experienced star such as Aguero could relieve some of the scoring burden on Werner, who could play alongside the Argentine in a 4-2-2-2 setup.

Aguero, who is currently valued at £22.5 million as per Transfermarkt, has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona over the past few weeks.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

