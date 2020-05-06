Chelsea and Manchester United have made contact with Timo Werner’s agent

Chelsea and Manchester United are understood to have made contact with the representative of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, a report from SPORTBILD claims.
The Germany international has been in splendid form for Leipzig this term and he has netted 27 goals and registered 12 assists from 36 appearances across all competitions.
In recent weeks, he has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League leaders Liverpool but the Merseyside outfit have yet to make any formal approach to sign him.
Amidst this, SPORTBILD’s Christian Falk claims that the Blues and Red Devils have contacted the forward’s agent over the possibility of a summer transfer.
Werner has made it clear that he does not want to join Bayern Munich as his next club and he is reportedly awaiting an offer from Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Our Story: also @ManUtd and @ChelseaFC already contacted the Agent of @TimoWerner. The striker is still waiting for the offer of @LFC @BILD_Sport
— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 5, 2020
It remains to be seen whether the Merseyside outfit will make an official offer for the 24-year-old, who has a £51m release clause in his contract which expires on June 15.
Otherwise, one of Chelsea or United could pounce for his signature as both of them are aiming to recruit a new centre-forward ahead of the 2020/21 season.
The Blues currently have Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi in their ranks.
Batshuayi has been tipped to head through the exit door and Giroud could follow him despite his recent extension.
In this case, Werner has a good chance of commanding the striker’s position ahead of Abraham.
The Red Devils, on the other hand, have Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial, who can play upfront.
Martial has been the regular striker under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Premier League but he has sometimes lacked the positional awareness.
Werner could prove an ideal fit for Solskjaer’s side with his strong finishing abilities.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com