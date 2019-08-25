Bournemouth vs Manchester City confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester City head to Bournemouth on Sunday aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the new Premier League campaign.
City triumphed 5-0 at West Ham United on the opening weekend, but were held 2-2 by Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday.
The Cherries started their season with a 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United and followed up with a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa.
Pep Guardiola’s side completed the double over Bournemouth last season, winning 3-1 at home and 1-0 on the road.
They have never been beaten by Bournemouth, winning 12 and drawing two of their previous 14 meetings.
City are unfortunate not to have a 100% record this term and are strongly fancied to record an easy victory on the south coast.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
TEAM NEWS 🚨
🔺 Mepham returns to the XI
🔺 Fraser, Callum Wilson and King lead the line
🔺 Harry Wilson among the subs
Come on lads! 👊#BOUMCI // #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/waj9gUhAcP
— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) August 25, 2019
How we line-up against Bournemouth! 🙌
Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Silva (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero
Subs | Bravo. Angelino, Rodrigo, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Cancelo, Foden
⚽️ @haysworldwide
🔵 #BOUMCI #mancity pic.twitter.com/YP0jgmj7fH
— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 25, 2019