Bournemouth vs Manchester City confirmed starting line-ups

25 August, 2019 Bournemouth, English Premier League, Manchester City

Manchester City head to Bournemouth on Sunday aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the new Premier League campaign.

City triumphed 5-0 at West Ham United on the opening weekend, but were held 2-2 by Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday.

The Cherries started their season with a 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United and followed up with a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola’s side completed the double over Bournemouth last season, winning 3-1 at home and 1-0 on the road.

They have never been beaten by Bournemouth, winning 12 and drawing two of their previous 14 meetings.

City are unfortunate not to have a 100% record this term and are strongly fancied to record an easy victory on the south coast.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

