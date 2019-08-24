Bournemouth vs Manchester City injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Manchester City visit Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the new season.
City won 5-0 at West Ham United on the opening weekend before being held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in the second round of matches.
Bournemouth drew with Sheffield United in their first game and followed up with a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa last weekend.
Leroy Sane remains on the sidelines for City, but Benjamin Mendy is closing in on a return from a long-term injury.
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has numerous concerns heading into the game, with seven first-team players expected to miss out.
Dan Gosling, David Brooks, Simon Francis, Lloyd Kelly, Junior Stanislas and Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld are all on the sidelines.
Lewis Cook is also unlikely to be fit enough to be considered for the home side.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Smith, S. Cook, Ake, Daniels, Wilson, Billing, Lerma, Fraser, King, Wilson.
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling.