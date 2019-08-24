Blog Competitions English Premier League Bournemouth vs Manchester City injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Bournemouth vs Manchester City injury update & predicted starting line-ups

24 August, 2019 Bournemouth, English Premier League, Manchester City

Manchester City visit Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the new season.

City won 5-0 at West Ham United on the opening weekend before being held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in the second round of matches.

Bournemouth drew with Sheffield United in their first game and followed up with a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa last weekend.

Leroy Sane remains on the sidelines for City, but Benjamin Mendy is closing in on a return from a long-term injury.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has numerous concerns heading into the game, with seven first-team players expected to miss out.

Dan Gosling, David Brooks, Simon Francis, Lloyd Kelly, Junior Stanislas and Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld are all on the sidelines.

Lewis Cook is also unlikely to be fit enough to be considered for the home side.

Predicted starting line-ups:

Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Smith, S. Cook, Ake, Daniels, Wilson, Billing, Lerma, Fraser, King, Wilson.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling.​

Wesley Moraes reacts to Aston Villa win against Everton on Instagram
Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United injury update & predicted starting line-ups

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).