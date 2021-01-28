Barcelona delay deal to sign Eric Garcia

Barcelona are reportedly ready to delay their long-running pursuit of Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia.

Garcia came through La Masia at Barcelona during his youth days, before making the switch to Man City in 2017.





His time at the Etihad has seen him emerge as a promising young talent, making ten Premier League starts and five Champions League appearances. He has also earned four caps for the Spanish national team.

The 20-year-old’s contract is set to expire this summer, leaving him free to negotiate a deal with other clubs. Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for their former player over the last few months.

However, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that the Catalan giants are putting the deal on hold for now as they await the results of the upcoming presidential election.

La Blaugrana could certainly do with a new player at the heart of defence. Veteran defender Gerard Pique turns 34 this week and is currently sidelined with a long-term knee injury, while Samuel Umtiti is out of favour with manager Ronald Koeman.

This leaves the club with just Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza at the centre-back position. Midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets have had to deputise there at times this season.

If Barcelona don’t complete a transfer for Garcia this window, then they risk losing out on him. Recent reports suggested that Arsenal were also eyeing up a move for the Man City youngster. However, it seems as if the player has his heart set on a return to the Camp Nou.

Koeman’s men currently sit in third place in La Liga, ten points off leaders Atletico Madrid. Their best hope of silverware appears to be in the Copa del Rey, having seen off Rayo Vallecano to reach the quarter-finals.