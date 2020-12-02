Arsenal vs Rapid Wien: Europa League Match Preview, Team News and Predicted Line-ups

Arsenal host Rapid Wien tomorrow in the return leg of their Europa League group clash and the Gunners will look to maintain their impressive winning run in the competition and also put in a performance that the returning fans will love.

2000 fans have been allowed back into the Emirates Stadium for the first time in nine months as the UK government takes the first step towards having supporters return to the stadia, and all the tickets for the match sold out within 20 minutes on Saturday.





Arsenal are the first English Premier League club allowed to have fans back into the stadium, and they will be keen to impress after their woeful domestic form.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won their opening four games in Group B, are currently top of the table and have already sealed qualification for the last-32.

A win or a draw against Wien will see them emerge as group leaders with a game to spare, and that could see Arteta hand the fringe players a chance tomorrow.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will be without David Luiz who is due to be rested after a collision of heads with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez on Sunday left the Mexican needing an operation on a fractured skull.

Thomas Partey is also yet to recover from a thigh injury, while Gabriel Martinelli hasn’t still fully recovered from a knee injury.

Sead Kolasinac is unavailable as he remains in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, but both Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers have returned to training and could be given minutes.

Mesut Ozil, Sokratis and William Saliba weren’t included in Arsenal’s squad for the Europa League group campaign.

Rapid Wien will be without Tamas Szanto, Philipp Schobesberger, Christopher Dibon, Dalibor Velimirovic, Dejan Ljubicic and Dejan Petrovic

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Predicted Arsenal XI

4-2-3-1

Runarsson

Soares, Holding, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles

Elneny, Willock

Pepe, Nelson, Lacazette

Nketiah

Predicted Rapid Wien XI

4-2-3-1

Gartler

Stojkovic, Barac, Hofmann, Ullmann

Grahovac, Knasmullner

Schick, Fountas, Arase

Kara