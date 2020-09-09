Arsenal star Mesut Ozil aims brutal dig at Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has aimed a brutal dig at Tottenham Hotspur, joking that he will only join them if he doesn’t want to win a cup.

The German has spent seven seasons at the Emirates Stadium, and has played a huge role in his side’s three FA Cups wins and a Community Shield win.





Arsenal picked up the FA Cup and another Community Shield without key contributions from Ozil last term, and their fans believe that North London is still red despite finishing below bitter city rivals Tottenham in the Premier League.

Spurs last won a silverware in 2008, and the Gunners star didn’t hesitate to aim a brutal dig at Jose Mourinho’s side on Twitter during a Q&A session:

If I don’t want to win a cup, I should go there 🏆😉 #YaGunnersYa❤️#AskMesut https://t.co/j6O0l7nV0P — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 9, 2020

Spurs came close to winning the League Cup and Champions League under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, but they could only finish as runners-up in the competitions in 2014-15 and 2018-19 respectively.

Mourinho has won it all in his managerial career, helping Chelsea to three Premier League titles and Manchester United to the League Cup and Europa League, and he will be keen to do something similar at Tottenham in 2020-21 and going forward.