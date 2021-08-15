Arsenal reportedly ready to make concrete £25m Martin Odegaard bid

Arsenal are all set to make a €30 million (£25m) bid for Real Madrid ace Martin Odegaard, according to a report from reliable Spanish publication ABC.

The Norwegian ace was a real hit with the Gunners during a loan spell at the Emirates Stadium last season.

And Mikel Arteta is clearly desperate to bring him back to Arsenal permanently.

It seems as though the north London outfit are ready to take the first step needed to bring the 22-year-old playmaker back to the club.

Arsenal to make Odegaard bid

ABC reckon that the Gunners are readying a £25m offer for the Real Madrid ace.

However, Los Blancos value him at closer to £42m. Madrid will obviously have to lower their valuation of the Norway international.

And if they don’t, it is suggested that Arsenal will try to sign him on loan again.

Bringing the playmaker back to the Emirates will be a crucial move for Arteta to make before the transfer window slams shut.

The Gunners rely far too much on Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka for creativity, and Odegaard would certainly help ease the burden on the young duo’s shoulders.

The youngster is a top-class talent.

He regularly received applause from former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane during training sessions, according to AS.

Whether Arsenal will be able to sign him for £25m remains to be seen.

One thing’s for sure, though, Arteta could really do with Odegaard back at the Emirates this season.

Read: Door now wide open for Arsenal to re-sign 22-year-old.