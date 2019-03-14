Arsenal vs Rennes injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Arsenal must overturn a two-goal deficit when they host Rennes in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.
Alex Iwobi’s early goal gave the Gunners the perfect start in France last week, but Sokratis Papastathopoulos’ first-half red card turned the match on its head.
Rennes fired three goals without reply to seal a 3-1 victory and put themselves in pole position to reach the quarter-finals.
Arsenal’s hopes of a comeback were boosted after Alexandre Lacazette’s UEFA ban was reduced to two matches following his sending off against BATE Borisov.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is doubtful due to a back problem, while Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck remain on the sidelines.
Rafik Guitane is unavailable for Rennes through injury, but there are no other fitness concerns for the French side.
Rennes will be the tenth different French team that Arsenal have faced in all European competitions – the Gunners have beaten each of the previous nine they’ve met.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Arsenal: Cech, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Torreira, Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.
Rennes: Koubek, Zeffane, Da Silva, Mexer, Benesbaini, Bourigeaud, Andrei, Grenier, Sarr, Ben Arfa, Hunou.
Arsenal vs Rennes Betting Tips
Alexandre Lacazette will be eager to make his mark on his return from suspension. Bet on the striker with BetUK to score first at 7/2.
A 3-0 victory would take the Gunners through to the next round. That scoreline can be backed at 23/4.
Arsenal’s need for goals could result in an open game at the Emirates Stadium. Over 3.5 goals in the match is priced at Evens with BetUK.