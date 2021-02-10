Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi believes Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-Min Son is the best player in the EPL

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is currently on a season-long loan with Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin, but it appears that he still keeps tabs on the Premier League.

The Frenchman has named Tottenham Hotspur winger Heung-Min Son as the best player in the English top-flight right now, and that might not have done his relationship with the Gunners fan base any good.





Guendouzi fell out with manager Mikel Arteta last term, and while he has impressed since joining Hertha, it remains to be seen whether a return to North London is on the cards.

The 21-year-old is rarely economical with the truth, and he did not seem to care about Arsenal’s rivalry with Spurs in a recent interview.

Guendouzi was asked who he thinks the best player in the Premier League at the moment is, and while he mentioned Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, he also deemed Son worthy of the accolade.

“Kevin de Bruyne – he’s someone who is everywhere, with his passing quality, his vision of the game,” the Arsenal man told Oh My Goal US when asked the question.

“For me, he’s one of the best midfielders in the world.

“I’d also say Son at Tottenham. He’s a player who does a lot of good for his team.”

The Gunners and Spurs are eternal and bitter city rivals, and one would not have expected a player from either club to shower praise on a player from the other side of the divide.

If he was presently at Arsenal, Guendouzi would not have chosen a Tottenham player if asked that question, and his decision to name drop Son could have been an attempt on his part to aim a thinly-veiled dig at his former teammates.

Club rivalry aside, the Frenchman is right on his choice of players and not many will disagree with him.

With 13 goals and six assists in 22 league games to his name this term, the Spurs star is arguably the best player in the land right now, and Arsenal would wish they had someone like him within their ranks.