Arsenal fans troll Tottenham star Lucas Moura on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur ended their pre-season campaign on a high after winning the Audi Cup beating Bayern Munich on penalties.
Spurs took a healthy 2-0 lead at half-time at the Allianz Arena thanks to goals from Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen. However, they were pegged back to 2-2 late on but went on to win the match 6-5 on penalties.
Tottenham attacking midfielder Lucas Moura took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express his reaction.
Very happy to get my first trophy with this amazing club. The best way to start the season! We will work hard to keep building this winning mentality. 💪🏽🙏🏽 #COYS #Champions #AudiCup #ThanksJESUS https://t.co/AqtM7SxVYY
— Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) July 31, 2019
However, his choice of words, especially “first trophy” drew the attention of Arsenal fans, who reminded him quickly that it was just a friendly game.
It’s a pre season tournament 😂😂😂
— ARSENAL FANZONE (@AFCfamily1886) July 31, 2019
— UpTheArse3 (@UpTheArse3) July 31, 2019
😂😂😂 “trophy”
— Devin (@afcdevin) July 31, 2019
— 🔴⚪ (@khado1096) August 1, 2019
We’ll be waiting for you at Arsenal. Hand in your transfer request and come win real trophies
— Hakeem🧸 (@king_hac) July 31, 2019
Small club mentality pic.twitter.com/0dTzjrusJv
— Jack (@jackrdblackwell) July 31, 2019
The Brazilian joined Spurs in the January window of 2018 for a reported fee of £25m and established himself as an important player for Mauricio Pochettino’s side last season.
He scored 15 goals in all competitions in 2018-19 including the winner against Ajax in the Champions League semi-final.
With Pochettino heavily relying on the current group of attacking midfielders he has at his disposal, Moura is expected to play a key role for the club in the coming season once again.