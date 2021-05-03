Arsenal fans react to Gabriel Martinelli’s display vs Newcastle United

A selection of Arsenal fans on Twitter were impressed with Gabriel Martinelli’s display in the 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Sunday.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta decided to make multiple changes for the Magpies clash with a crucial European meeting coming up against Villarreal.





Martinelli was handed a rare start on the left wing, and he produced a lively performance where he had the upper head over right-back Jacob Murphy.

The 19-year-old provided a sumptuous left-footed cross in the 66th minute, which was converted into the back of the net by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Brazilian is already a favourite among several of the club’s faithful, and a few of them took to Twitter to appreciate his sublime assist.

Gabriel Martinelli has been the best player on the pitch so far. Inch perfect assist. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) May 2, 2021

Gabriel Martinelli vs Newcastle: ⏱ 96 minutes played.

⚽️ 89% pass completion rate.

✅ FIVE chances created.

🤝 FOUR key passes.

🔴 ONE red card drawn.

🎯 1 assist. Arguably Arsenal’s best player today. pic.twitter.com/v6syfVPs9a — AFCTALK. ✍🏼 (@AFCTalk0) May 2, 2021

I watched this game only because Gabriel Martinelli was starting and he hasn’t disappointed as usual! — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) May 2, 2021

Martinelli has too much potential man, gives me Alexis vibes — Michael 🇳🇬 (@MichaelB1K) May 2, 2021

That was a good goal by Auba! That cross by Martinelli though! #NEWARS — Chuck Bartowski (@Demsenforever) May 2, 2021

Martinelli returned to action after a long-term knee injury in December, and he has since been suffered multiple niggles.

Hence, the £90,000-a-week star has largely been restricted to a substitute role with manager Mikel Arteta being wary of his workload.

The Gunners are scheduled to host Villarreal in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie on Thursday night.

They suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss at El Madrigal last week, but have the crucial away-goal advantage for the return leg.

Nicolas Pepe has been the regular choice on the left wing lately. It remains to be seen whether Martinelli gets the nod over him.

Aubameyang made his first start since recovering from malaria against the Magpies, and he look set to lead the line against Villarreal.

Alexandre Lacazette and Kieran Tierney appear unlikely to feature as they have yet to return to training after respective injuries.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Mikel Arteta confirms fresh Arsenal injury blow ahead of Villarreal clash.