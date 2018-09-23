Blog Competitions English Premier League Arsenal vs Everton confirmed starting line-ups

23 September, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Everton


Arsenal face Everton on Sunday hoping to record their fourth win in a row in the Premier League.

The Gunners have bounced back from two early sesason defeats with three successive victories to move up to 7th in the table.

Unai Emery’s side also triumphed in the Europa League on Thursday with a 4-2 success against FC Vorskla

Everton have won just once under new manager Marco Silva and they were poor at home against West Ham United last weekend.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 24 home games against Everton in all competitions (W20, D4). Their last home defeat by Everton was 2-1 in January 1996.

Arsenal are priced at 4/9 to win the game, with Everton on offer at 5/1 and the draw available at 18/5.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

