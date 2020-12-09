Arsenal 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

Arsenal’s 2020 home and away kits manufactured by Adidas this season are a throwback to their history. The German sportswear giants have managed to blend the club’s past with their present by producing a unique set of kits for the 2020/21 season.

Arsenal 2020 Home Kit

The home shirt has been inspired by the kits from the 1930s and it features the old art deco ‘A’ designs. The dark shade of red on the home shirt features geometrical patterns that stretch all the way to the back as well. The sleeves have been capped white with stripes.





A stylized cannon logo has been placed at the back just below the neckline.

The white shorts with red socks complete Arsenal’s 2020/21 home kit.

The bold geometrical patterns and striking dark shade of red used on the home shirt are a tribute to the club’s glorious past.

Arsenal have embarked on a new era under Mikel Arteta and the Gunners will be looking forward to reclaiming their past glories. Similar to the Arsenal home shirt, the Spaniard has managed to put together a classic blend of youth and experience in his squad.

Arsenal 2020 Away Kit

The away shirt features a design that has been inspired by the famous marble halls of Highbury.

The shirt is cloud white in colour and features a black Adidas logo along with black stripes on the shoulder. The away kit is completed with maroon shorts and cloud white socks.

Arsenal 2020 Third Kit

A dark navy third kit with orange applications completes a unique set of strips for Arsenal this season.

The third kit tie-dye graphic print on the alternate kit aims to represent the light and the atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium during night matches.

The third kit is completed with blue shorts and navy socks.

How do you feel about this season’s Arsenal’s kits? Let us know on Twitter.

