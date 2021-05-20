Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker hail Joe Willock after Newcastle win

Newcastle United picked up a 1-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League yesterday and Joe Willock scored the only goal of the game for the Magpies.

The on-loan Arsenal midfielder has now scored in six consecutive Premier League games for Newcastle and he is the youngest player to do so in Premier League history.





21y 272d – Joe Willock has now scored in six consecutive Premier League appearances, becoming the youngest player in the competition's history to do so at the age of 21 years and 272 days. Unleashed. pic.twitter.com/eNKxu6UbvV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 19, 2021

The 21-year-old has made a considerable impact during his loan spell and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies decide to sign him permanently at the end of this season.

Arsenal might need to cash in on some of their players to fund their transfers after missing out on Champions League football once again and Willock could be on the chopping block.

If they decide to keep the player, they will have to accommodate him in their starting line-up.

Willock has excelled with regular football and he will be hoping for more first-team action next season. If the Gunners cannot guarantee him a regular starting berth at Emirates next season, he should look to leave the club permanently for his own benefit.

The 21-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder and he has already shown his quality with the Magpies.

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer and popular pundit Gary Lineker have now heaped praise on the youngster for his scoring streak and performance against the Blades yesterday.

Great achievement from @Joewillock scoring in 6 consecutive Premier League games. That’s as many as Joelinton has scored in 2 seasons. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 19, 2021

Ohhhh Yesssssss @Joewillock 6 games on the spin #NEWSHU 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) May 19, 2021

Read: Steve Bruce could manage Newcastle next season as well.