Newcastle could keep Steve Bruce as their manager next season

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has been heavily criticised this season because of his side’s performances and his passive style of play.

However, it appears that the 60-year-old could stay on as the club’s manager next season.





According to Football Insider, he has received assurances that he will continue to lead the team if Mike Ashley remains in charge of the club.

Newcastle have been linked with a takeover in recent months, with the Saudi-led PiF consortium still keen on buying the club and Ashley willing to sell.

Bruce has failed to win over the fans, and the news will come as a disappointing blow to the club’s fanbase.

Newcastle struggled to secure their place in the Premier League for next season, and a club of their stature should be doing better.

Allan Saint-Maximin recently urged the club to show more ambition and sign better players during the transfer window.

The fans will be hoping that the takeover goes through so that the new owners can bring in someone better to lead the team.

Bruce is a decent mid-table manager, but Newcastle need quality managers like Rafa Benitez if they want to challenge for European qualification in the coming years.

The Magpies could develop into a competitive club like Leicester City but the ownership and managerial choices have held them back in recent seasons.

