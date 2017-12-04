West Ham target would be an ideal signing for Everton

Arsene Wenger is ready to let Arsenal forward Theo Walcott exit the club.
The 28-year-old is surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium and is free to leave if a suitable offer comes in.
According to reports West Ham are interested in signing Walcott, but he is the sort of player who would flourish under Sam Allardyce at Everton.
Walcott has been with Arsenal for over a decade, but he has never fully delivered on a consistent basis.
He joined the Gunners from Southampton in 2006 and has gone on to score 65 goals in 267 Premier League appearances for the club.
Walcott has also been capped 47 times by England, scoring eight goals, but he hasn’t played for the national side since 2016.
Allardyce has had plenty of success signing experienced players with a point to prove in the past, with the likes of Youri Djorkaeff and Michel Salgado blossoming at Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers respectively.
Walcott has often flattered to deceive, but a transfer to Everton could be a great move for all concerned.
The Toffees are in need of reinforcements up front, while Walcott desperately needs to get away from Arsenal to reignite his career.