Watford looking to sign Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal

Watford are looking to sign the Arsenal left back Kieran Gibbs this summer.
The 27-year-old is no longer a part of Arsene Wenger’s first-team plans and is available for transfer. With the World Cup coming up in 2018, the player will also be keen on a move so that he can play regularly.
According to Daily Mirror, Arsenal are ready to sell the player for a fee of £15 million. However, Watford manager Marco Silva is not willing to pay that much for the out-of-favour full-back.
Arsenal have recently signed Sead Kolasinac from Schalke and with Monreal already at the club, Gibbs is surplus to their requirements. Therefore it is only natural that Watford want to sign him for a knockdown price.
Gibbs has hardly featured for Arsenal over the last 12 months and a move would be ideal for all parties involved. The English full-back is on £60,000-a-week at the Emirates and has started just eight Premier League matches last season.
Marco Silva is determined to sign Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners lower their asking price for the defender. In theory, he would be a very good addition to Watford. Despite his inconsistencies, he is good enough to shine for a bottom half side.
Furthermore, Gibbs might have to lower his wages as well if he wants to join Watford this summer. The Hornets are unlikely to afford his Arsenal wages.