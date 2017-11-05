Tottenham and Arsenal eyeing up a move for Leon Goretzka

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka is out of contract at the end of this season and it seems that Premier League clubs are interested in bringing him to England.
According to reports, Arsenal and Tottenham are set to battle it out for the German’s signature.
The 22-year-old is one of the best players in Bundesliga right now and he would be a terrific addition for most teams in England.
Goretzka operates as a box-to-box midfielder who can score goals and provide defensive cover from the heart of the midfield. Arsenal could certainly use someone like him alongside Xhaka and it will be interesting to see whether the Gunners make a move in January.
Similarly, Spurs would benefit from signing him as well. Goretzka could be the ideal long-term replacement for Dembele. He could partner Wanyama and Winks at the heart of Pochettino’s midfield for years to come.
Reports claim that Goretzka prefers Bayern Munich and Barcelona as his next destination.
The German midfielder will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement in January and the likes of Spurs and Arsenal should do everything in their power to convince him. Goretzka has the ability to take Spurs to a whole new level and similarly, he would be a massive upgrade on the likes of Wilshere and Elneny at Arsenal.