Southampton vs Arsenal Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s Premier League fixture.
Southampton vs Arsenal
English Premier League 2016/17
10th May, 19:45 pm BST
St Mary’s, Southampton
Live Stream: Watch Southampton vs Arsenal live on NBCSN (US)
Southampton Team News & Preview
Southampton host Arsenal in the Premier League this week and the Saints will be looking to get back to winning ways and finish the season strongly.
The home side have failed to win their last four Premier League games and have won just one of their last five at home. However, they have done well against Arsenal at St Mary’s and will fancy their chances here.
The Saints are unbeaten in their last five home league meetings with Arsenal.
Alex McCarthy, Virgil van Dijk, Matt Targett and Charlie Austin are all ruled out for the welcome of Arsenal.
Predicted Southampton Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Forster; Soares, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse; Redmond, Gabbiadini, Tadic
Arsenal Team News & Preview
Arsenal have been struggling away from home for a while now and the Gunners have won just one of their last six away league outings.
Although they will full of confidence after a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, this will be a tricky fixture for them and they will need to be careful.
Cazorla and Perez are the only players expected to miss out this week.
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Coquelin; Alexis, Ozil, Chamberlain; Giroud
Southampton vs Arsenal Key Stats
Arsenal have lost 5 of their last 6 away matches in the Premier League.
Arsenal have conceded at least 2 goals in 5 of their last 6 away matches in the Premier League.
Southampton are unbeaten in their last 5 home matches against Arsenal.
Southampton vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Arsenal have a very poor away record heading into this game and Southampton have done well against the Londoners at home. Bet on the home side to win or draw.
Arsenal have been conceding freely on the road this season. Over 2.5 goals seem likely here.
Southampton vs Arsenal Prediction
Both teams will be desperate for a win here and it should be a close contest.
Southampton were excellent at the back against Liverpool and will look to shut down the Arsenal attack as well. Both sides are likely to cancel each other out and a draw seems likely.
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal