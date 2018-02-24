Blog Columns Daily Football Headlines On This Day in Football: Bobby Moore passes away, Cherries forward sets hat-trick record

On This Day in Football: Bobby Moore passes away, Cherries forward sets hat-trick record

24 February, 2018 Bournemouth, Daily Football Headlines, England, English Premier League, Football History, General Football News, West Ham

On this day in 1993, England legend Bobby Moore passed away at the age of 51 from cancer.

In a career that lasted from 1958 to 1983, Moore was widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the game. He captained West Ham United for more than ten years and led England to World Cup glory in 1966. He won 108 caps in total for the Three Lions which was a record at the time of his retirement. Brazil legend Pele believed that Moore was the best defender he ever faced in international football.

There have been calls for granting Moore a posthumous knighthood.

Cherries striker stuns crowd

On this day in 2004, Bournemouth forward James Hayter set a new Football League record by scoring a hat-trick inside two minutes and 20 seconds.

Bournemouth were cruising against Wrexham and were in a commanding lead of 3-0. Hayter, named on the bench, came on in the 84th minute, and completed his 140-second hat-trick beating the previous record set by Gillingham’s Jimmy Scarth.

Hayter’s parents who were in the stadium missed their son’s heroics as they left early to catch a ferry back to their Isle of Wight home.

David Gold posts message about Jose Fonte transfer on Twitter
Arsenal must win the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League
We are conducting a 2018 World Cup survey - it takes less than 5 minutes to fill, and all submissions are entered into a random draw for a £100 Amazon gift card. Interested? Take the survey now.

About The Author

Samiran Mishra

I am a football writer and blogger. Other interests include history, anthropology, philosophy, music, books, etc. Been called a misanthrope on more than once occasion. Follow me @scoutdesk