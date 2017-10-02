Noel Whelan aims dig at Leeds United defender

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has given a damning verdict on centre back Pontus Jansson, claiming that the Swede has a penchant to go missing during tough situations.
Jansson arrived at Elland Road on a season long loan deal from Serie A club Torino this summer. The Swedish international made a sensational start at his new club, helping Thomas Christiansen’s men keep a clean sheet in his first six appearances for Leeds. But much of that early season form has vanished as Leeds have slumped to fifth in the Championship having lost each of their last three games in the league.
This has prompted Whelan to question Jansson’s mental toughness to deal with pressure situations.
“I’ve been looking at that and analysing that as well, and yeah I think so,” said Whelan on BBC Radio Leeds.
“He likes to play to the crowd when you’re winning, and that’s great, but you need those characters when things are down to be your talisman as well when the chips are down. You’ve got to stand up, you’ve got to be that leader.
“You can’t always be the focal figure when you’ve won three points, you’ve got to stand there and see the game out and try and change it. That’s mental toughness, we can’t be having too many weak players in this side.”
Leeds’ next league outing will be against Reading at Elland Road on October 14.