American Football

Long-time Chargers QB Philip Rivers and his wife Tiffany announced they are expecting their 10th child

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
After the 2020 season, Philip Rivers retired from the NFL. He played 17 seasons, 16 with the Chargers and one with the Colts. At the moment, he’s the head football coach at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama. In his playing time during the NFL, Rivers and his wife Tiffany has nine children. News broke yesterday that the Rivers’ are expecting their 10th child this October. 

His nine children currently range from 4 to 21 years old. He has seven girls and two boys. This will be his first child since retiring from the NFL. Having a lot of children runs in the family for the Rivers. Rivers’ mother and Tiffany’s father were both one of nine children growing up.

Philip and his wife beat that number with their 10th child expected in the fall. The couple is still reportedly waiting to pick out a name.

Phillip Rivers and his wife Tiffany are expecting their 10th child this fall

Rivers said that his entire family was pulling for the new baby to be a boy. With seven daughters already, the former QB could use another boy in the house. His oldest son Gunnar will be the starting QB at St. Michael Catholic this coming season.

“We’ve had one pretty much every two years and now this is the longest gap,”… “We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy.” – Philip Rivers

The 8-time Pro Bowler will be headed into his third season as a high school football coach next season. He has an 11-8 record in his first two seasons as head coach. His father Steve was a long-time high school head coach and Rivers is following in his footsteps. Their season opens on August 24, against Gulf Shores.

Zach Wolpin

