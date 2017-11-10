No progress in contract talks between Mourinho and Manchester United

Contract negotiations between Manchester United and their manager Jose Mourinho have stalled, as per reports from ESPN.
The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss signed a three-year-contract at Old Trafford when he took over the club in the summer of 2016. Last season’s UEFA Europa League and League Cup success brought United back among trophies which prompted club officials to hold preliminary contract extension talks with Mourinho in September. But as per ESPN, no significant progress has been made on the matter.
Amid this standoff, Mourinho has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested in hiring his services. The French club, although remarkably successful on the domestic front, want to hire somebody with a proven track record in the UEFA Champions League. PSG have repeatedly fallen short in the competition despite assembling a stellar squad. And with Mourinho, a two time European Cup winner, they would get someone who could get the best out of the players in order to win the tournament.
Mourinho revealed last month that he plans to stay in football management for the next 15 years at the very least. However, he added that he will not necessarily end his career in Manchester.
“I think I’m going to be 15 years minimum in the job,” he said.
“The only thing that I said and is true, and there was not misinterpretation of my words, is I am not going to end my career at Manchester United.”
United remain second on the Premier League table, eight points behind rivals Manchester City. The Red Devils return to action after international break to host Newcastle United at Old Trafford on 18 November.