Manchester United legend calls Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp as ‘lunatics’ in defence of Jose Mourinho

Manchester United legend and former midfielder Bryan Robson has blasted Premier League officials for dismissing Jose Mourinho off to the stands during Red Devils’ 1-0 away win at Southampton on Saturday.
United boss Jose Mourinho was sent off for running outside his technical area before momentarily standing on the pitch at St Mary’s stadium but Bryan Robson has described the Portuguese’s dismissal a ‘joke’.
Robson told MUTV: “When I saw it on TV, I thought it was an absolute joke.
“I’ll be amazed if he gets a ban or a fine for that. I think the officials went way overboard by sending him to the stand. I don’t know what the officials are thinking about.
The Red Devils legend further went to compare Mourinho’s behavior with the likes of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, claiming that the managerial duo ‘run about like luncatics’ without facing any disciplinary action.
“Throughout the last year or so, I’ve seen managers like [Jurgen] Klopp and [Antonio] Conte run about like lunatics, out of their box, down the side of the pitch and not a thing has been made of it – it’s called passion for the team,” Robson added.
“But because Mourinho stepped just over the touchline, they sent him to the stands. It’ll be a disgrace if he gets fined or banned and made to watch games from the stands over the coming weeks.”