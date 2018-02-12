Major blow in Arsenal’s hopes of signing Cazorla replacement

Arsene Wenger has been dealt a bitter blow in his hopes of signing a long-term replacement for Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla, and it could be Bayern Munich’s fault.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the perennial Bundesliga champions are looking to sign Schalke midfielder Max Meyer on a free transfer this summer. The 22-year-old was lined up by Arsenal to solve their midfield problems, but it appears his future may remain in Germany.
He’s made 20 Bundesliga appearances this season, averaging a tackle or interception every 15 minutes, while boasting a 90% pass completion ratio. It’s not hard to see why Arsenal want him.
Bayern have already secured the signature of Meyer’s teammate Leon Goretzka, and the Gunners could be powerless to stop another Schalke midfielder making the switch to the Allianz Arena, however. It’s potentially bad news for Wenger, as he’s been desperate for a midfielder capable of replacing the injured Cazorla.
Arsenal have Granit Xhaka, Jack Wilshere, Aaron Ramsey and Mohamed Elneny as their first-team options in the engine room, having sold Francis Coquelin to Valencia in January, and it seems there’s flaws with all four players.
Xhaka struggles with discipline and his defensive duties, and takes too many risks in possession. Wilshere is a fantastic playmaker but can never be trusted over a full season due to his injury troubles.
Ramsey is currently recovering from an injury layout and has been a regular when fit, but his tendencies to leave the midfield vacant when searching for a goal mean a defensive option is required alongside him. As for Elneny, Arsenal tried to sell him last summer.
If Meyer goes to Bayern, Arsenal will have to go back to the drawing board to find a player who can provide the high-levels of ball retention that Cazorla could, coupled with creating chances and adhering to one’s defensive duties.
