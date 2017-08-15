Leicester reject fresh bid from Roma for Mahrez

Leicester City have rejected the latest bid from AS Roma for Riyad Mahrez, according to sources in Italy.
Mahrez has been linked with a move to the Italian capital all summer with Leicester already rejecting an earlier offer of €37 million for the Algeria international. Roma’s director of football, Ramon Verdejo or Monchi as he is commonly known, is personally involved in the pursuit of Mahrez and came back with another offer of €40 million which has also been thwarted by Leicester.
The Foxes are apparently asking for a figure close to €44 million but the Roma chiefs deem it to be too high. As per reports in Italy, the latest offer was as high as Roma would go for the player who wants to leave the club.
Monchi believes that the offer was fair for a player of his talent and the club will not be making another bid.
“In the last press conference I said we had bid what we believe to be a fair offer, which is also the biggest in the club’s history,” the ex-Sevilla director explained.
“We won’t bid again. We’ve conducted ourselves in the right way by talking to Leicester City. Now the ball is in their court.”
Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare seems unfazed by the constant speculation linking the 26-year-old away from the club as he remains an integral member of the squad. Mahrez started Leicester’s game against Arsenal in the opening day of the new Premier League season losing 4-3 at the Emirates.