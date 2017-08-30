Jonny Evans ready to turn down Arsenal in favour of Manchester City

West Brom defender Jonny Evans has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and it seems that the player is keen on a move to Manchester City.
According to Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola wants to sign the player but Arsenal have now registered their interest in the player as well. Apparently, the Gunners have made a late bid to hijack the move.
Arsenal have sold Gabriel this summer and Mustafi has been linked with a move to Inter Milan. If the German leaves this summer, he will need replacing.
Evans has plenty of experience in the Premier League and he has shown (during his time at United) that he can handle the pressure of playing at a top club. The 29-year-old could be the ideal partner for Koscielny this season but Daily Mail are reporting that he has no interest in joining Arsenal.
Evans wants a move to City and therefore Arsenal will have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.
Manchester City submitted a bid in the region of £18m earlier this month but it was rejected immediately. West Brom are thought to be holding out for £30m.
The Etihad outfit are looking to get rid of fringe players like Delph and Mangala this summer and if they manage to do so, paying £30m for Evans should not be a problem for a club of their stature.