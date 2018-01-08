‘He is a terrible manager’ – Barton blasts Mark Hughes in new tirade

Former Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has slammed his former manager Mark Hughes by labelling him as a ‘terrible manager’.
Hughes was sacked by Stoke City earlier following the Potters shock defeat at the hands of League Two side Coventry City. This, coupled with their atrocious form in the Premier League that has seen them drop down to 18th on the table, finally convinced the Stoke hierarchy to terminate his contract after five years at the bet365 Stadium.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Barton accused Hughes of making Stoke City ‘progressively worse’ over the years.
“I don’t like Mark Hughes. I don’t think he is good manager,” said Barton.
“I’ve worked with him at QPR. He is a terrible manager.
“At QPR, he was awful.”
The Potters finished at ninth on the table in the first three seasons under Hughes. A lethargic 2016/17 campaign saw them drop down to 13th but matters have gone from bad to worse this season as the club has won just 5 of their 22 league games so far this term.
“Mark Hughes has made Stoke progressively worse,” added Barton.
“They got to a League Cup semi-final, which Bristol City have done from the Championship.
“I don’t think he progressed Stoke. He increased the wage budget and he hasn’t made them better.”
Stoke face an uphill task to get their season back on track as they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in their next league fixture on Monday night.