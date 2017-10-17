Former Liverpool star backs Celtic manager for Arsenal job

Jamie Redknapp believes Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will be in the frame to be Arsenal manager once Arsene Wenger leaves the club or retires.
Wenger has been under pressure at the Emirates Stadium in recent years, with many fans wanting him to quit the club.
The Frenchman has failed to guide the club to the Premier League title in a decade, although Arsenal have won the FA Cup three times in the past four seasons.
Rodgers is yet to lose a domestic game in Scotland and Redknapp thinks that would be enough for him to be considered by Arsenal.
“I don’t know what Brendan Rodgers thinks and he’s managing one of the best clubs in the world,” Redknapp told BBC Sportsound.
“I don’t necessarily think he’s going to be looking to go any time soon, but if an opportunity comes in a couple of years, maybe that might happen.
“At the moment, I’m sure he’s happy winning trophies at Celtic and now, with Rangers back in the big league as well, it makes it a lot more interesting when they are going head to head.
“At the moment, Celtic are, of course, the team to beat.
“If you’re Arsenal in a few years, once Arsene Wenger decides to retire, if he ever does, I’m sure he’ll be on their radar.
“I hope the Celtic fans don’t have a go at me for that, but he’s that good a manager.”
While Rodgers has undoubtedly been successful with Celtic, it’s highly unlikely that Arsenal would come calling once Wenger leaves his post.
Rodgers failed to win a trophy during his time at Liverpool and it’s fair to say Arsenal’s expectations of success are as high as those at Anfield.
As the likes of Martin O’Neill and Neil Lennon have found out in the past, winning trophies with Celtic doesn’t lead to a top job south of the border and Rodgers will probably find himself in the same boat in the future.
With home-grown managers invariably overlooked by the big clubs, Arsenal will look towards the European market when Wenger goes.
Diego Simeone has enjoyed considerable success in Spain with Atletico Madrid and appears a more realistic target for Arsenal than Rodgers.