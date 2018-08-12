Blog Competitions English Championship Conor Townsend posts message on Twitter after West Brom win vs Norwich

12 August, 2018 English Championship, West Brom


West Brom earned their first win of the 2018-19 campaign after the Baggies defeated Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Championship clash on Saturday.

Jay Rodriguez scored twice, while Harvey Barnes and Hal Robson-Kanu scored for the Baggies to edge Norwich in a seven-goal thriller.

Kieran Gibbs started the match and even had a deflected shot save by Tim Krul. He was forced off at half-time with a knock, and was replaced by Conor Townsend.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Baggies from Scunthorpe United in the summer transfer window, made a promising debut and he could retain his place in the coming matches.

He took to Twitter after the match and expressed his delight on making his debut for the Baggies.

West Brom fans were quick to respond to his tweet and praised him for his performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:

The Baggies have made a stuttering start to their 2018-19 campaign. They suffered a shock defeat against Bolton in their opening match, and drew 1-1 against Nottingham Forest before securing their first win on Saturday.

