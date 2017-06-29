Chelsea defender Nathan Ake set to complete Bournemouth transfer

Chelsea defender Nathan Ake is all set to join Bournemouth this summer.
The highly talented Dutchman will sign a five-year contract with the Cherries. Ake was on loan at Bournemouth last season and Eddie Howe was thoroughly impressed with the 22-year-old.
According to Guardian, a deal has been agreed between the two clubs and the Cherries will shell out a club record fee of £20m for Ake. The report also adds that the deal should be finalised within the next 48 hours.
The move will be beneficial to all parties involved. Chelsea will be able to reinvest the money into strengthening their squad, Ake can continue his development with regular football at Bournemouth and the Cherries have got themselves a promising young player.
The likes of West Ham, Southampton and Newcastle were interested in the player as well but Bournemouth have acted swiftly to secure his services.
The report from Guardian claims that Chelsea were unwilling to sell the young defender this summer but Ake was desperate to play regular first team football.
The Blues already have Marcos Alonso playing in a similar role and they are expected to sign Alex Sandro from Juventus. Therefore, they were unable to offer first team assurances to the young Dutchman.