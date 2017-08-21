Burnley will see the best of me, believes Wood

Burnley’s club record signing Chris Wood believes his best days are ahead of him.
The clarets paid a record sum of £15 million to sign Wood from Leeds United. The New Zealand international scored 44 goals in 88 appearances for Leeds since his move Leicester City in 2015.
Still only 25, Wood was the Championship’s top scorer last season with 27 goals.
“I’ve still got a lot of good years ahead of me,” he said.
“I’ve got a lot of ambition to achieve in the future. I’ve got goals that I want to achieve and it starts here.
“I want to be able to take this club as high as possible and play as well as I can for the club and the team and the fans, and ultimately that will be great for everybody.”
Wood has 10 Premier League appearances to his name from his time with Leicester and West Bromwich Albion but is yet to start a game in England’s premier division.
“I’ve never started a game in the Premier League and this is what I want,” he said. “My ambition has been to play in the Premier League for years.
“I’ve had tastes and sniffs at being in there but I’ve never had the chance to get a proper crack and coming here I feel like I’ve got the opportunity to do that.
“That was one of the biggest if not the biggest drives to be here.”
The 25-year-old will be hoping to start his first game for his new club in the English League Cup second round tie against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday. Wood believes his price tag means little, and it all comes down to hard work to fit in manager Sean Dyche’s first team plans.
“I’ve worked extremely hard to get back to where I think I belong and I’ve got a lot of hard work to continue that to push on even further,” he added.
“The squad has done fantastically over the last couple of years to get themselves into the position they are now and they have brought in some great additions this summer so it’s given an added boost around the place.
“I’m sure we can move forward and cement ourselves as a Premier League team.”
Burnley’s next Premier League fixture is against Tottenam Hotspur at Wembley on 27 August.