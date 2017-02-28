Arsene Wenger has turned down a £30m-a-year deal to move to China

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has turned down a massive offer to manage in the Chinese Super League.
As per Daily Mirror, the Frenchman could have earned £30m-a-year (£575k-a-week) if he had agreed to move to China at the end of this season. It would also make him the best-paid manager in world football.
Arsene Wenger’s future at Arsenal is still unclear, but him turning down a move to China could be a positive for the Gunners. Despite the criticisms and failures, Wenger remains a key figure at Arsenal and is still a major fan favourite. The 67-year old’s current deal expires at the end of this season and the Emirates outfit have already offered him a two-year extension.
Daily Mirror are also reporting that the Arsenal hierarchy have their doubts regarding Wenger’s future and they have already lined up some replacements. The leading candidate to replace Wenger is the Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel. Juventus manager Max Allegri is thought to be in the running to replace the Premier League legend as well.
Wenger is still undecided on whether he should continue managing Arsenal and the Premier League giants will have to wait until summer to find out his next move. The Arsenal manager currently earns £8m-a-year.
Arsenal’s continued failure in the Premier League and Champions League has resulted in people questioning Wenger’s ability to lead the club, but there is no denying that he is a world class manager.