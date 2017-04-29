Arsenal Roundup: Robert Pires says Gunners will sign Kylian Mbappe

Former Arsenal player Robert Pires has revealed that the Gunners will move for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe this summer.
The Monaco winger has had a sensational season this year and is attracting the interest of several European heavyweights. Speaking to Bwin, Pires claimed that he thinks Arsenal will sign the young winger and that Wenger is the ideal manager for him.
He said: “I do think Arsenal will sign him. The problem is how much. Mbappe has the potential to play for Arsenal and Wenger is the right manager to manage him. Monaco and Arsenal are very similar in clubs, so it won’t be much of a transition.”
Arsenal have been linked with the player in the recent weeks and if they do decide to sign him it is no surprise at all. Mbappe is a world-class talent and is expected to develop into a world class footballer.
However, it will be interesting to see if Wenger agrees to match Monaco’s demands for the player. The Ligue 1 side are aware of the fact that Mbappe is their best talent and they will not sell for cheap.
The 18-year-old has scored 24 goals in 38 matches for Monaco this season.
In other news, Arsene Wenger will be delighted with the return of Laurent Koscielny.
The French international was expected to miss the London derby against Tottenham tomorrow, but he is back in training and could start for the Gunners.
The centre-back picked up a knee injury during Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Leicester City in midweek.
Koscielny’s partner Mustafi has been ruled out of the game and the Frenchman is expected to partner Gabriel at the heart of Arsenal’s defence on Sunday.