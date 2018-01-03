Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Arsenal open to selling Alexis Sanchez in January

Arsene Wenger is finally open to selling his star forward Alexis Sanchez. 

The Chilean has been linked with a move away from Emirates for a while now and the Gunners are holding out for a fee of around £25m.

According to Mirror, PSG and City are interested in the player. For the quoted price, he would be a massive bargain for any club.

Sanchez is a free agent at the end of this season and losing him on a free transfer would have been very disappointing. The player is clearly not interested in staying and therefore it is wise to cash in on him now.

Pep Guardiola is thought to be an admirer of the Arsenal forward and it will be interesting to see whether Manchester City make a move for him in January.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus is injured right now and Sanchez could fill that void for Guardiola. Furthermore, he would also help Manchester City fight for trophies on all fronts. Despite his dip in form this season, Sanchez is a world-class player.

The fact that Sanchez is not cup-tied in the Champions League is another bonus for Guardiola.

