Arsenal hold “concrete talks” with Sampdoria midfielder’s agent

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet.
Italian football expert Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed the Gunners have already held ‘concrete talks’ with the Belgian’s agent.
Praet has been linked with numerous other Premier League clubs, but Arsenal appear to be in pole position to sign the 24-year-old.
The Belgian attacking midfielder progressed through Anderlecht’s youth system, before breaking into the first-team in 2011.
He scored 27 goals in 182 appearances for the club, winning three Belgian Pro League titles before joining Sampdoria a year ago.
Praet quickly established himself in the first team and has gone on to make 69 appearances for the club in all competitions.
It is understood that Arsenal view Praet as an alternative for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Praet has a £22 million release clause in his contract, although that has also alerted Juventus, Inter Milan, Roma and Napoli to the possibility of signing him this summer.
Despite the widespread interest in Praet, he failed to make Belgium’s World Cup squad.