Arsenal have opened talks to sign Virgil van Dijk

Arsene Wenger is looking to strengthen his side for a title challenge next season and the Arsenal manager wants to sign Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.
The Dutch defender is one of the best players in the Premier League right now and is a target for Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City as well.
According to Daily Star, Manchester City and Arsenal are in pole position to land the Dutchman this summer and Arsenal have already opened talks with van Dijk’s representatives regarding a summer transfer.
Virgil van Dijk is valued at £50m by the Saints and the fee should not be a problem for the likes of Arsenal or City. Both teams are looking to improve at the back and the Southampton star has all the tools to develop into a world beater.
The 25-year-old is out for the rest of the season due to a foot injury. However, he is expected to recover in time for next season and therefore his suitors are not too worried about his injury situation.
Manchester City are expected to finish in top four but Arsenal will need to improve a lot in their remaining matches to bridge the gap with United and Liverpool.
If the Gunners fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League van Dijk could turn down the chance to join them. A player of his calibre will look to play in Europe next season.