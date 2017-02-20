Arsenal and Chelsea target Isco frustrated at Real Madrid

Spanish international Isco has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in the past.
The attacking midfielder has now expressed his frustration at a lack of game time under Zinedine Zidane.
The former Malaga star was rated a world-class talent when he arrived at Santiago Bernabeu. However, his progress has stalled due to the lack of regular first team football.
As per Daily Mirror, Isco is a target for the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona right now. The Spaniard revealed that he is worried about his playing time, despite being happy at the club. The midfielder also confirmed that he will make a decision regarding his future at the end of this season.
This season, Isco has started just 11 of Real Madrid’s 21 league games. His only appearance in the Champions League was against Sporting Lisbon.
Speaking to the media after a tremendous showing against Espanyol on Saturday, Isco said:
I am calm though I am worried about getting more minutes. I am very happy here but a player’s career is small. We’ll make a decision at the end of the season – it’s my future at stake.
It is clear that the Real Madrid midfielder is open to a summer transfer. It is highly unlikely that Los Blancos will sanction a sale to Barcelona and therefore Isco’s comments will come as a major boost to Arsenal and Chelsea.
Both clubs could use some depth in their attack and the Spaniard’s style of play should turn him into a major asset in the Premier League.